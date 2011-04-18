Blue Jays’ Sloppy Defense Could Make John Farrell’s First Year in Toronto a Long One

Our weekly look at each of the Red Sox’ opponents in the AL East surveys the Toronto Blue Jays, who have shown some early weakness on the defensive side of things.

The Blue Jays have a capable rotation under new manager John Farrell. They will hit the ball, and Farrell’s aggressiveness on the bases has added a new element to the attack. However, this could be a pretty poor unit defensively.

Adam Lind is being broken in at first base, where Lyle Overbay was a solid defender for several years. Aaron Hill is rather average at second, as is Yunel Escobar at shortstop. Third base has been a revolving door for years in Toronto, and the outfield is showing the effects of not having the solid Vernon Wells patrolling center field.

The Jays committed two more errors Sunday in Fenway Park, giving them 15 on the season, tied for the second most in the American League. And then there are the plays they never come close to making, like when slow-footed left fielder Juan Rivera loafed after a Jed Lowrie bloop single in the second inning.

Rivera may not have had a play on the ball, but his slow trot only emphasized the lack of range that this team has at a handful of positions. That won’t help the promising pitching staff.