Dan Wheldon’s Death Inspires Poetic Tweets From Ashley Judd

Death draws a wide range of emotions, as we've seen in Twitter reactions to the death of Raiders owner Al Davis and now the death of IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon.

One unique reaction was tweeted by actress Ashley Judd, who was reminded of a favorite poem of hers.

The poem is titled "Death Be Not Proud," and it is written by famous 16th-century poet John Donne.

The following is a mash-up of several quotes from the poem, which she posted to her timeline:

"DEATH be not proud, though some have called thee Mighty and dreadfull, for, thou art not so. For, those whom thou think'st, thou dost overthrow. Due not, poore death, nor yet canst thou kill me. From rest & sleepe, which but thy pictures be, Much pleasure then from thee, much more must flow. And soonest our best men with thee doe goe, Rest of their bones, and soules deliverie. One short sleepe past, wee wake eternally, And death shall be no more; death, thou shalt die. J Donne. Encourage all to read whole poem."