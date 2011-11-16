Luis Suarez Plans ‘Not Guilty’ Response to FA Charge That He Racially Abused Patrice Evra

Luis Suarez was formally charged with using racially abusive words against Patrice Evra. The FA realeased a statement Wednesday saying it found sufficient evidence to charge him. Liverpool FC announced that Suarez plans to fight the charges.

“It is alleged that (Luis) Suarez used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards Manchester United’s Patrice Evra contrary to FA rules,” the statement read.

“It is further alleged that this included a reference to the ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race of Patrice Evra.”

The incident took place in the Oct. 15 game between the two teams. Suarez allegedly hurled racially charged insults at the Manchester United defender, but the Uruguayan denied the accusations. He recently discussed the issue in the Uruguayan press, saying a misunderstanding may have been behind the scandal.

The FA investigated the matter for a month before releasing a statement Wednesday. It is now up to the player and club to respond to the charges.

Liverpool has supported Suarez throughout the investigation and continues to stand by him. The 24-year-old Uruguayan plans to contest the charges and it is unclear what punishment he faces if found guilty.

“We will discuss the matter fully with him when he returns from international duty, but he will plead not guilty to the charge and we expect him to request a personal hearing,” the club said in a statement.

“Luis remains determined to clear his name of the allegation made against him by Patrice Evra. The Club remain fully supportive of Luis in this matter.”