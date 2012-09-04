Report: Quarterback Mike Kafka Works Out for Patriots

The Patriots may be in the market for another quarterback after all.

NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports that the Patriots worked out quarterback Mike Kafka on Monday. That news comes just days after New England made the surprising decision to cut backup Brian Hoyer.

Kafka was taken in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2010 NFL draft. He was recently cut by the Eagles, who decided to go with Trent Edwards and Nick Foles behind Michael Vick in favor of Kafka.

The Northwestern alum has seen limited action in his two seasons in the NFL. He's played just four games, all during the 2011 season. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 107 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 25-year-old threw for 18 touchdowns and ran for eight more in his senior season at Northwestern in 2009.

Tom Brady and Ryan Mallett are the only quarterbacks on the Patriots' depth chart as of right now.