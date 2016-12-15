Walkie-Talkiegate? NFL Reportedly Investigating Giants After Cowboys’ Request

There might be a new group of cheaters in the NFL.

The NFL is investigating the Giants after the Dallas Cowboys requested the league look into whether New York’s use of walkie-talkies in the teams’ Week 14 “Sunday Night Football” game was against the rules, according to The New York Post, citing a league source.

The reported investigation is focusing on Giants head coach Ben McAdoo’s use of a walkie-talkie to communicate with Eli Manning after the quarterback’s helmet transmitter stopped working in the fourth quarter of New York’s 10-7 win at MetLife Stadium. As The New York Post points out, the sideline is supposed to stop talking with the quarterback when the play clock hits 15 seconds.

Manning spoke about the potential rule violation with The Post on Thursday.

“I’m kind of sitting there waiting for the play, and it was a TV timeout. I went to the sideline, ‘Hey, you got a play for me?’ ’’ Manning told The Post after practice. “He was going and I’m not hearing it. We had another minute, and then it popped on right before we were gonna start.

“I just wasn’t getting anything, so I had to run to the sideline to get the plays. Four plays maybe, we don’t have signals for stuff. It happened to be all run plays. If it’s pass plays, (backup quarterback Ryan) Nassib or somebody could signal them to me. I had to run to the sideline, sometimes he was giving it to Odell (Beckham Jr.) right there, and Odell would run to me and get the play in. Like high school.’

“I don’t know when he was on the walkie-talkie or not. I just knew it was back in my ear, and we were going.’’

Could this be karma for Deflategate 2.0?

