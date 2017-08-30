J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Reaches $6 Million From $200K Goal

Everything really is bigger in Texas.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which caused historic flooding and destroyed communities in Houston, J.J. Watt called upon Twitter on Sunday to donate anything they could to the storm’s victims. The Houston Texans defensive end set the goal on his fundraising page to $200,000, but people went above and beyond to bring that total to $1 million in just over a day.

And on Wednesday, Watt had even more good news, as the page racked up $6 million.

Perhaps the best part is that it seems Watt is putting a lot of time into making sure the money actually reaches victims. When you donate from afar, you don’t necessarily know where your money is going, but Watt promised those who gave that he and his teammates would work with local organizations to make sure they get exactly what they need.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images