John Farrell Gives Update On Jackie Bradley Jr., Dustin Pedroia Injuries

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of an offensive slump, but they could get some help in the very near future.

Before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Red Sox manager John Farrell discussed the timetable for Jackie Bradley Jr. (thumb) and Dustin Pedroia (knee) to return from the disabled list. Bradley is closer to rejoining the team, as Farrell said the center fielder has made major improvements in the last 48 hours and could return as early as the beginning of September.

As for Pedroia, the second baseman needs to do some aggressive baserunning in the coming days before Boston can lay out exactly when he’ll be back.

Hear more from Farrell on “Red Sox Gameday Live” in the video above.

