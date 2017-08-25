NFL Rumors: Jaguars Owner ‘Absolutely’ Open To Signing Colin Kaepernick

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2017 NFL season, Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job. But that soon could change.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a quarterback crisis. It’s gotten so bad that QB Chad Henne, not former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles, got the start in the team’s preseason tilt with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. But before the game, 1010 XL’s Mike Dempsey asked Jags owner Shahid Khan whether he’d be open to signing the ever-controversial Kaepernick, and his answer might surprise you.

Just saw Jags owner Shad Khan. Asked him if his football people recommended signing Kaepernick, would he be OK w/ it. Answer: "Absolutely." — Mike Dempsey (@md_1010xl) August 24, 2017

We imagine some Jags fans had a William Shatner-like moment when they heard that news.

Of course, signing Kaepernick, who some believe has been blackballed by the NFL, would be fairly significant. And though some surely would detest the signing, his legions of supporters likely would applaud the move.

But at the end of the day, Jaguars players — especially wideout Allen Robinson — just want someone who can hit open receivers.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images