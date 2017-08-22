Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Will New England Keep Three QBs?

Good news: Meaningful football is fast approaching. The New England Patriots must trim their roster to 53 players in just 11 days, and their season opener takes place against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in just over two weeks.

There is no 75-man cut-down, so the Patriots will need to whittle their roster down from 90 to 53 players on Saturday, Sept. 2. There could, however, be movement before that date. If the Patriots plan to cut any veteran players, they could choose to do so before their fourth preseason game on Aug. 31. The Patriots also could acquire players via trade this week, with their biggest need being defensive end.

Based on their current 90-man roster, here’s how we see the regular season roster shaking out.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Tom Brady

Jacoby Brissett

Jimmy Garoppolo

It will be very interesting to see what the Patriots do at quarterback. The ideal situation would have Brissett remaining on the team but not sticking on the 53-man roster. That would mean either placing him on injured reserve or waiving him in hopes of getting him on the practice squad. With so many QB-needy teams out there, it seems unlikely he would go unclaimed through waivers. The Patriots probably wouldn’t mind if Brissett suffered an extremely minor injury at the end of the fourth preseason game, allowing them to place him on injured reserve.

RUNNING BACKS (5)

Brandon Bolden

Rex Burkhead

Mike Gillislee

Dion Lewis

James White

The extra roster spot opened by defensive end Derek Rivers’ reported season-ending injury made it easier to keep Bolden around. Bolden is a valuable special-teamer and a good emergency option at running back if injuries ravage the position. The Patriots learned the hard way in 2015 you can never have enough running backs.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Danny Amendola

Brandin Cooks

Julian Edelman

Chris Hogan

Malcolm Mitchell

ST Matthew Slater

Slater has missed both preseason games with a hamstring injury. If the ailment persists, he could be an option to begin the season on injured reserve. NFL teams can activate two players from injured reserve after they spend eight weeks on the list this season.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

Dwayne Allen

FB James Develin

Rob Gronkowski

James O’Shaughnessy

We still have O’Shaughnessy making the roster over Jacob Hollister, though it’s close. Neither player is an overly impressive run blocker, but O’Shaughnessy has more experience in special teams. Hollister would have to prove to be the much better receiver of the two in the final two preseason games.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

David Andrews

Marcus Cannon

Cameron Fleming

Antonio Garcia

Ted Karras

Shaq Mason

Nate Solder

Joe Thuney

Garcia has yet to appear in a preseason game, so he also could be a candidate to begin the season on injured reserve. If that were the case, LaAdrian Waddle would get the fourth offensive tackle spot.

DEFENSIVE LINE (8)

DT Alan Branch

DT Malcom Brown

DL Adam Butler

DE Kony Ealy

DE Trey Flowers

DT Lawrence Guy

DT Vincent Valentine

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

Butler was impressive as a pass rusher and run-stuffer Saturday night against the Houston Texans. He can play defensive tackle and defensive end. Rivers’ injury opened up a spot on the defensive line, and if the Patriots don’t fill it through trade, waivers or free agency, then Butler could potentially see a versatile role this season.

LINEBACKERS (7)

David Harris

Dont’a Hightower

Brandon King

Harvey Langi

Shea McClellin

Elandon Roberts

Kyle Van Noy

The Patriots need to carry a couple extra linebackers because some, including potentially Hightower, Langi, McClellin and Van Noy, will be used as edge rushers. It’s highly unlikely King will play on defense, but he’s a core special teamer.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (9)

CB Malcolm Butler

S Patrick Chung

S Nate Ebner

CB Stephon Gilmore

S Duron Harmon

CB Cyrus Jones

CB Jonathan Jones

S Devin McCourty

CB Eric Rowe

Cyrus Jones, as a returner, brings more value as a fifth cornerback than Justin Coleman or either of the Patriots’ undrafted free agents. It’s unlikely the Patriots’ fifth cornerback will be thrust into much defensive action this season, barring injury.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

P Ryan Allen

LS Joe Cardona

K Stephen Gostkowski

No surprise here.

INJURED RESERVE

DE Derek Rivers

Rivers reportedly tore his ACL during joint practices with the Texans.

IDEAL PRACTICE SQUAD

RB D.J. Foster

WR Austin Carr

TE Jacob Hollister

OT Conor McDermott

G Cole Croston

DE Geneo Grissom

LB Trevor Bates

CB Justin Coleman

CB Kenny Moore

S Jordan Richards

It was equally as difficult narrowing down the practice squad to 10 players as it was whittling the roster down to 53. Some of these players could be claimed on waivers. A team like the Seahawks could have interest in claiming Coleman, who began his NFL career in Seattle. Perhaps the Patriots could get out ahead of things and trade Coleman to the Seahawks.

Players like wide receiver Devin Lucien, defensive tackle Josh Augusta, cornerback D.J. Killings and safeties Damarius Travis and David Jones also deserve practice squad consideration.

Last man in: DL Adam Butler

Last man out: S Jordan Richards

