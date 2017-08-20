Patriots-Texans Takeaways: Undrafted Rookies Generate Pressure

The New England Patriots have two more games to work out the kinks. After that, it’s fine for Patriots fans to overreact to or panic over turnovers, sacks and big plays allowed.

The Patriots lost 27-23 to the Houston Texans on Saturday night, but it’s worth noting the score was tied 7-7 when Patriots starting quarterback Tom Brady exited the preseason game.

After rewatching the Patriots’ offensive and defensive passing snaps, here are our takeaways.

PASS RUSH

DE Kony Ealy: QB hit, four hurries

LB Harvey Langi: four hurries

DT Adam Butler: QB hit, hurry, drawn hold

DT Lawrence Guy: sack

DT Vincent Valentine: hurry

LB Elandon Roberts: hurry

LB Trevor Bates: hurry

— The Patriots were left with just Ealy and Caleb Kidder at defensive end with Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise, Derek Rivers, Keionta Davis and Geneo Grissom out. Ealy asserted himself well and looked especially impressive jumping off the snap. He still might not be a lock to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster, but he’s solidly a near-lock at this point.

— Langi played a bit out of control at times, but he caused some disruption in the backfield. We suspect Dont’a Hightower will be playing Langi’s first-team edge role once the veteran captain is off of the PUP list and back.

— Butler, an undrafted free agent like Langi, could find a role as a pass-rush specialist given all the injuries on the defensive line. Butler’s natural position is defensive tackle, but he was playing on the edge Saturday night. He flashed an impressive spin move to get into the backfield.

An impressive spin move from the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Adam Butler, lining up at left end. pic.twitter.com/8D8szgsGIj — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) August 20, 2017

PASS COVERAGE

CB Malcolm Butler: 5-5, 71 yards, TD

LB Elandon Roberts: 1-1, 63 yards

CB Justin Coleman: 1-6, 33 yards, two PBUs

FS Devin McCourty: 1-1, 15 yards

LB David Harris: 1-1, 6 yards

LB Kyle Van Noy: 1-1, 6 yards

CB Eric Rowe: 1-1, 6 yards

CB Jonathan Jones: 1-2, 5 yards

CB Cyrus Jones: 1-2, 3 yards

LB Trevor Bates: 2-2, 0 yards

CB Stephon Gilmore: 0-1, PBU

SS Patrick Chung: 0-1, PBU

LB Jonathan Freeny: 0-1

CB Kenny Moore: 1-1, -2 yards

DT Alan Branch: PBU

— Butler struggled, allowing a 37-yard deep reception and a touchdown. We don’t suspect his issues will continue into the season but it was a shaky start to the preseason for the All-Pro.

— Coleman was downright impressive defensively, though he did show a lack of awareness by muffing a punt. Those five incompletions weren’t just bad throws by Texans quarterbacks. Coleman was in solid coverage all night. He got tangled (and blown up) by friendly fire in the form of safety Damarius Travis on the 33-yard reception allowed.

Rookie UDFA Damarius Travis ran into Justin Coleman twice on Strong's big gain. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/DXdeFShpm2 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 20, 2017

— Bates and Moore made impressive tackles for loss in coverage. Both guys are players on the rise.

— Roberts was injured on the 63-yard catch he let up. Bates is a player who could find himself sneaking onto the roster if Roberts’ rib injury is serious.

PASS PROTECTION

OT Conor McDermott: sack, QB hit, five hurries

OL Jamil Douglas: .5 sack, two QB hits, hurry

OL Cole Croston: two sacks, hurry

OT Marcus Cannon: three hurries

OT Cameron Fleming: three hurries

OL James Ferenz: .5 sack

OL Jason King: QB hit

OL Ted Karras: hurry

— We’re hoping at least one of the Patriots’ injured offensive tackles are back Friday for New England’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. We’d rather watch Nate Solder, LaAdrian Waddle or Tony Garcia over some of the guys playing tackle in the fourth quarter.

— The key takeaway from watching pass protection was how impressive Texans defensive end Ufomba Kamalu played. He’s 6-foot-6, 295 pounds and was playing on the edge, even standing up at times. The Patriots should try to trade for him if the Texans feel they have too many bodies on the defensive line.

PASS ACCURACY

Tom Brady

1. Thrown out of bounds to WR Julian Edelman

2. Thrown wide to Edelman

3. Thrown to WR Chris Hogan, broken up

— Brady was lucky Andre Hal landed out of bounds on the QB’s third incompletion. Hal’s breakup was originally ruled an interception.

Jimmy Garoppolo

1. Throw to RB Brandon Bolden broken up

2. Throw to WR Austin Carr out of bounds

3. Drop by WR Malcolm Mitchell

4. Overthrown to RB Dion Lewis

5. Drop by Bolden

6. Overthrown to Carr

7. Overthrown to TE James O’Shaughnessy

8. Overthrown to TE Jacob Hollister, intercepted

— Garoppolo floated his interception. It was really unclear if he was trying to throw the ball out of bounds or just sailed it way too high to Hollister.

Jacoby Brissett

1. Throw to RB D.J. Foster broken up

2. Drop by WR Cody Hollister

3. Drop by WR Devin Lucien

4. Grounded to Foster

5. Overthrown to Cody Hollister

— Brissett wasn’t helped out much by his receivers, but he still trends more wild than the Patriots likely would prefer. Cody Hollister looked banged up on the final incompletion of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images