Patriots’ Cyrus Jones Exits Game Vs. Giants With Non-Contact Knee Injury

UPDATE (9:57 p.m. ET): The New England Patriots reportedly fear that they have lost defensive back Cyrus Jones for the entire 2017 season.

#Patriots DB/returner Cyrus Jones has an MRI in AM, but the fear is he suffered a serious, potentially season-ending knee injury, per source — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots already have fell victim to a non-contact knee injury once this preseason, and it appears history has repeated itself in the team’s final August showdown.

In the second quarter of the Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants on Thursday, defensive back Cyrus Jones went down with an apparent knee injury. The former second-round draft pick was sprinting down the sideline in pass coverage, but ultimately fell to the turf as his knee appeared to buckle.

Cyrus Jones in serious pain. Non-contact, goes down grabbing his right knee. Just gave out. pic.twitter.com/D6Keue2ZEh — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) September 1, 2017

Jones was assisted off the field, visited the medical tent and eventually made his way to the locker room. As the second quarter wound down, the Patriots ruled Jones out for the remainder of the contest.

#Patriots injury update: Cyrus Jones (knee) will not return. #NYGvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 1, 2017

The final preseason game was important for Jones, who surely could have benefited from a strong performance in order to solidify a spot on the 53-man roster. The second-year player has struggled in pass coverage throughout the summer, but has shown promise as a punt returner.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images