Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Rajai Davis Makes First Start For Boston

The Boston Red Sox open up a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Boston will give the ball to Rick Porcello, who has picked up a victory in each of his last four starts. The right-hander has taken the loss in each of his two previous starts against the Orioles this season, despite allowing just five runs over the two outings combined.

Porcello will be opposed by Baltimore starter Jeremy Hellickson, who will be making his fifth start for the Orioles after being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies on July 28. The right-hander was shelled in his only outing against Boston with the Phillies this season, allowing six runs on nine hits over just five innings of work.

There will be a new face in the Red Sox’s outfield for the series opener, as Rajai Davis makes his first start for Boston in center field. Mookie Betts also will be in the lineup despite exiting Thursday’s game in the seventh inning with a knee injury. Hanley Ramirez, however, will have the night off, while Chris Young gets the nod at designated hitter and Mitch Moreland mans first base.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Orioles game.

RED SOX (73-54)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Chris Young, DH

Rajai Davis, CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (8-14, 4.48 ERA)

ORIOLES (62-65)

Tim Beckham, SS

Manny Machado, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Adam Jones, CF

Trey Mancini, LF

Chris Davis, 1B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Welington Castillo, C

Seth Smith, RF

Jeremy Hellickson, RHP (7-7, 5.00 ERA)

