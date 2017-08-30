Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Inching Closer To Return From Knee Injury

Dustin Pedroia has been absent from the Boston Red Sox’s lineup for the better part of a month, but the second baseman could be making his return soon.

Pedroia ran the bases before Tuesday’s game in Toronto, and he will do so again Wednesday to see how his knee responds to back-to-back days work.

If all goes well, Pedroia could return for the weekend series against the New York Yankees.

To hear Pedroia break down his rehab, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images