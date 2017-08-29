Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Ups Hurricane Harvey Donation To $10 Million

Hurricane Harvey continues to deliver immense destruction to the Houston area, and the relief effort undoubtedly will be a long and expensive process. But Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is doing his best to help out his community.
The Rockets announced Monday that Alexander would be donating $4 million to the relief effort.
But Alexander decided to up his donation Tuesday, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
Wow, that’s an incredible gesture.
Alexander isn’t the only member of the Houston sports fraternity doing his best to help the community, though, as Texans star J.J. Watt launched a fundraiser Sunday that already has raised $3.3 million.
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images
