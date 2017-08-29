Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Ups Hurricane Harvey Donation To $10 Million

Hurricane Harvey continues to deliver immense destruction to the Houston area, and the relief effort undoubtedly will be a long and expensive process. But Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is doing his best to help out his community.

The Rockets announced Monday that Alexander would be donating $4 million to the relief effort.

Statement from Leslie Alexander and the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/yHTO996txN — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017

But Alexander decided to up his donation Tuesday, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has told @SylvesterTurner he will up his donation from the $4 million he announced to $10 million. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) August 29, 2017

Wow, that’s an incredible gesture.

Alexander isn’t the only member of the Houston sports fraternity doing his best to help the community, though, as Texans star J.J. Watt launched a fundraiser Sunday that already has raised $3.3 million.

