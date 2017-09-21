Brian Butterfield Channels Bill Belichick After Red Sox Clinch Ahead Of Reds Series

The Boston Red Sox clinched a playoff spot Wednesday night, and they’re already getting into the mindset of another championship-winning team in the area.

The Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 on Wednesday, and the Cleveland Indians held on to take a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels later that night, giving Boston its second consecutive postseason berth. Their next move is a trip to Cincinnati to begin a three-game series with the Reds on Friday, so third base coach Brian Butterfield brought out his best impression of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Butterfield respects the moment pic.twitter.com/7JOwril4bH — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 21, 2017

In case your memory needs refreshing, Belichick refused to answer reporters’ questions after a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the 2014 season, instead responding with some variation of the phrase, “We’re on to Cincinnati,” every time. The Red Sox are in a different position, of course, as they’re coming off a sweep of the Orioles to play a 66-86 Reds team.

Butterfield hails from Bangor, Maine, and is a huge Patriots fan.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images