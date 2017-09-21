Patriots Practice Report: Marcus Cannon Returns; Rob Gronkowski Again Present

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offensive line received a boost Thursday afternoon with right tackle Marcus Cannon returning to practice.

Cannon, who is dealing with a concussion, missed Wednesday’s practice after playing every snap in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. The Patriots’ next opponent, the Houston Texans, boasts one of the NFL’s best front sevens, so losing Cannon would be a significant blow to New England’s offense.

Cannon, a second-team All-Pro in 2016, traditionally has fared well against Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski also was present at practice and appeared to be a full participant during the brief portion that was open to the media. The same was true Wednesday, however, and Gronkowski was listed as “did not practice” on the team’s injury report.

Gronkowski is recovering from a groin injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game.

Two Patriots players were missing from practice: running back Rex Burkhead, who missed Wednesday’s session with injured ribs, and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine, who has missed each of New England’s two games this season with a knee injury. Valentine was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

