Division III Football Team In Minnesota Wins Game By A Score Of 98-0

Week 1 of the college football season got off to an exciting start Saturday, but while everyone was watching the best of the best compete, a Division III team was absolutely demolishing its competition.
Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., took on St. Scholastica on Saturday in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup. And we can assure you the following tweets are 100 percent real.
That’s right. The Johnnies dropped nearly 100 points while the Saints failed to tally any. Saint John’s scored all of its points on 14 touchdowns and racked up 560 total yards. St. Scholastica put up just 52.
As impressive as that is, we can’t help but wonder if the Johnnies should be a DIII team. They went 9-1 in the regular season last year and put up at least 40 points in all but two games, most of which were blowouts.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP