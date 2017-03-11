Patriots Reportedly Acquire Brandin Cooks In Exchange Of Draft Picks

Share this:

Tweet







For the second consecutive year, the New England Patriots reportedly don’t have a first-round draft pick (for now). This time, it’s by choice.

The Patriots acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round draft pick (118th overall) from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for their first-round pick (32nd overall) and a third-round selection (103rd overall).

The Patriots reportedly have been interested in acquiring Cooks from the Saints for weeks. There was a report earlier in the week that the Patriots could send cornerback Malcolm Butler to the Saints for Cooks.

This is the third player the Patriots have acquired in a trade this week. They picked up tight end Dwayne Allen from the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday and reportedly acquired defensive end Kony Ealy from the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

The Patriots have Cooks under control for two more seasons. He’s still on his rookie contract, and the Patriots can pick up his fifth-year option for 2018.

Cooks caught 78 passes for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns in 2016. The 5-foot-10, 189-pound speedy wideout has 215 receptions for 2,861 yards with 20 touchdowns in three NFL season since being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.

Here’s an update on the Patriots’ 2017 draft picks.

Third round, 72nd overall

Third round, 96th overall

Fourth round, 131st overall

Fifth round, 163rd overall

Fifth round, 183rd overall

Sixth round, 200th overall

Seventh round, 239th overall

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images