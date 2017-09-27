Patriots Injury Report: Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan Now Fully Healthy

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ injury report provided good news Wednesday.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Chris Hogan were removed from the injury report, indicating they’re fully healthy. Linebacker Elandon Roberts also has been removed from the injury report.

Running back Rex Burkhead was the lone player absent from practice.

Here’s this week’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs)

LIMITED

WR Danny Amendola (knee)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle/concussion)

WR Phillip Dorsett (knee)

DB Nate Ebner (shoulder)

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images