Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez Starts, Hanley Ramirez Sits

The Boston Red Sox look to extend their winning streak to four games as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

Eduardo Rodriguez will toe the rubber for Boston, as he looks to get his sixth win of the season. The left-hander is coming off one of his best starts of the season, as he held the Oakland Athletics to one hit and one run over six innings with nine strikeouts.

The Rays will hand the ball to right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who’s coming off a start against the New York Yankees where he allowed five runs, though only one was earned.

The Red Sox lineup once again will be without Hanley Ramirez, who continues to deal with lingering biceps soreness. Dustin Pedroia, who’ll start at DH, is back in the lineup after a night off. Utility infielder Brock Holt will play second base in the final game of this three-game set.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

RED SOX (85-63)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (5-5, 4.19 ERA)

RAYS (72-77)

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Peter Bourjos, RF

Evan Longoria, DH

Lucas Duda, 1B

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Trevor Plouffe, 3B

Brad Miller, 2B

Jesus Sucre, C

Cesar Puello, LF

Jake Odorizzi, RHP (8-8, 4.52 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Griffith/USA TODAY Sports Images