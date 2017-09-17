Red Sox Wrap: Eduardo Rodriguez Solid, But Offense Struggles In 3-2 Loss To Rays

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-2, in the final game of a three-game set at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

Eduardo Rodriguez got the start, and was sold in taking the loss, as the left-hander gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven dished out just one walk.

The story of this game, though, was the inability of the Red Sox offense to deliver a big hit.

No-hit by Rays starter Jake Odorizzi through 5 2/3 innings, the team’s only runs came on Jackie Bradley Jr’s two-run homer in the sixth. Rajai Davis grounded into a double play to end the game.

The loss snaps Boston’s three-game winning streak, as the Sox fell to 85-64 on the season. The win improves the Rays’ record to 73-77

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

As if being no-hit through five innings wasn’t frustrating enough, Boston lost a chance to gain ground on the New York Yankees, who lost to the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox’s lead in the division remains at three games.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Rays catcher Jesus Sucre launched a solo home run off Rodriguez with two outs in the sixth inning to give the Rays the 3-2 lead they never relinquished.

Bradley’s homer in the top of the frame seemingly gave the Red Sox new life, but E-Rod gave it right back in the bottom half.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez pitched well, but, as has been the case so often, an inflated pitch count prevented him from going deep into the game. His record now stands at 5-6, to go along with a 4.15 ERA.

— Left-hander David Price made his first appearance out of the Boston bullpen, and first appearance overall since a start against the Los Angeles Angels on July 22. The left-hander looked sharp, as he pitched two perfect innings with two strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Boston bats were quiet in this one, as Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-run home run in the sixth and infield single in the eighth accounted for two of the team’s three hits. It was Bradley’s 17th homer of the year brought his RBI total up to 61.

— Xander Bogaerts and Brock holt each drew a walk, and Andrew Benintendi recorded a single in the ninth, accounting for Boston’s only other baserunners in the game.

TWEET OF THE DAY

It’s that time of year.

Red Sox and Pats on at the same time today. The winners are our eyes. pic.twitter.com/tRTWxR7AMa — Red (@SurvivingGrady) September 17, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will play the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in the first game of a three-game set between the American League East rivals.. Boston will give the ball to Doug Fister, while Baltimore will send Dylan Bundy to the hill. First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

