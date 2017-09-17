Rob Gronkowski Injury: Patriots Star Leaves Saints Game With Groin Ailment

Rob Gronkowski’s huge Sunday just took a turn for the worse.

The New England Patriots tight end appeared to suffer a scary-looking injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

WATCH: The last thing the Patriots and Tom Brady want to see. Rob Gronkowski appears to tweak his back again. pic.twitter.com/x0QqaHceJ4 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 17, 2017

Gronkowski was slow to get up after being tackled by two Saints defenders, and some feared the All-Pro tight end had re-injured his back. (Gronk already has had multiple back surgeries and suffered a season-ending back injury in Week 12 of 2016.)

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski coming off the field. Tony Romo on the call speculating, based on his knowledge, that it's his back. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 17, 2017

Several trainers attended to Gronkowski on the sideline, and the 28-year-old later was seen pedaling on an exercise bike after being examined in New England’s medical tent.

The Patriots officially announced Gronkowski’s injury as a groin injury, however, and made his return to the game questionable.

Gronk already had surpassed 100 yards receiving on the day and hauled in a highlight-reel touchdown, so his absence certainly hurts New England, but the Pats would dodge a bullet if this injury isn’t back-related.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images