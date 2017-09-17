Rob Gronkowski Injury: Patriots Star Leaves Saints Game With Groin Ailment

Rob Gronkowski’s huge Sunday just took a turn for the worse.
The New England Patriots tight end appeared to suffer a scary-looking injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Gronkowski was slow to get up after being tackled by two Saints defenders, and some feared the All-Pro tight end had re-injured his back. (Gronk already has had multiple back surgeries and suffered a season-ending back injury in Week 12 of 2016.)
Several trainers attended to Gronkowski on the sideline, and the 28-year-old later was seen pedaling on an exercise bike after being examined in New England’s medical tent.
The Patriots officially announced Gronkowski’s injury as a groin injury, however, and made his return to the game questionable.
Gronk already had surpassed 100 yards receiving on the day and hauled in a highlight-reel touchdown, so his absence certainly hurts New England, but the Pats would dodge a bullet if this injury isn’t back-related.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
