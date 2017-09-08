Scott Van Pelt Makes Hilarious Gaffe While Recapping Patriots-Chiefs

Scott Van Pelt is one of the best sports anchors in the business, but even the greats screw up from time to time.

The ESPN talent fell victim to a hilarious gaffe during Thursday night’s edition of “SportsCenter.” While running through highlights of the New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, Van Pelt got tongue tied and uttered a colorful word that rhymes with “city.”

Check out the video below, which contains a NSFW warning due to explicit language.

You have to hand it to Van Pelt, who immediately knew he had messed up and likely was going to be a topic of conversation and ridicule on the internet.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick probably would use the word Van Pelt mistakenly said to describe his team’s performance in the regular-season opener, as the defending Super Bowl champions were trounced by the Chiefs 42-27.