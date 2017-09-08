Trent Dilfer Willing To ‘Say Something Idiotic’ (Again) To Spark Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs pasted the New England Patriots in Week 4 of the 2014 season on primetime in front of the entire football world, rolling to a 41-14 win on “Monday Night Football.”

As soon as that beating came to a merciful end, talking heads far and wide rushed to proclaim the Patriots dynasty over. The Patriots didn’t lose again that season and won their fourth Super Bowl in the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era, making all of those talking heads look rather silly.

Perhaps no one looked worse than then-ESPN commentator and ex-NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer who proclaimed the Patriots were “not good anymore.”

Whoops.

So with the Chiefs coming into Gillette Stadium on Thursday night and handing the Patriots another ugly loss in Week 1 of the 2017 season, it’s a matter of time before some hot takes are generated. Dilfer, who was among the ESPN layoffs earlier this summer, used the lopsided opener as a way to poke a little fun at himself.

You guys need me to say something idiotic again to inspire an epic run? I got nothing else going on, more than happy to help if needed. https://t.co/LCdQhjmQHg — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) September 8, 2017

