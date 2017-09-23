Warriors Issue Strong Response To Donald Trump Pulling White House Invite

Don’t expect to see the Golden State Warriors at the White House.

President Donald Trump made headlines Saturday by pulling Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House — in a tweet, no less. And although it wasn’t immediately clear whether Trump disinvited the Warriors entirely, the defending NBA champions apparently feel they’re not welcome in the nation’s capital.

Here’s the Warriors’ statement on whether they’ll visit the White House to celebrate their 2017 NBA championship:

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

Well, that settles that debate.

Prior to Trump’s tweet, the Warriors planned to meet as a team Saturday to discuss whether they’d visit the White House. But Curry’s comments against the president during the team’s media day Friday clearly provoked Trump.

In any event, the Warriors’ statement isn’t likely to quite the noise surrounding this story. LeBron James, for one, already has given his two cents on the matter, as he called the president a “bum” in a tweet Saturday.

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images