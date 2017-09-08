Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Clang Home Run Off Pesky’s Pole Vs. Rays

Every now and then, the nooks and crannies of Fenway Park play to the Boston Red Sox’s advantage.

Mookie Betts was the beneficiary Friday night.

In the bottom of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, Mookie Betts flared a liner off Rays starter Chris Archer that looked like nothing more than a foul ball. But luckily for the Red Sox, the ball caught the bottom corner of Pesky’s Pole, rewarding Betts and Boston a three-run home run.

The long ball was Betts’ 19th of the season and definitely one of the shortest traveled.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images