Yankees Troll Red Sox With Merciless Tweet After Aaron Judge’s Home Run

The greatest rivalry in all of sports is back, and it’s taken the fight to Twitter in 2017.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have been trading social media barbs all season, and the Bronx Bombers threw the final Twitter haymaker of the 2017 regular season Sunday night.

New York was beating the Red Sox 7-1 in the sixth inning when Aaron Judge hammered a 470-foot home run off Addison Reed to make it 9-1. Judge, who has been mired in a horrid second-half slump, hadn’t done much of anything against Boston in 2017 up until that.blast, but the Yankees were happy to see the rookie phenom get in on the fun.

ALLLLL RIIIIIISE!! (That felt good to say!) Home run No. 38 for Judge! It's a 9-1 game! pic.twitter.com/7SShr2rNKK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2017

But if history tells us anything, the Red Sox won’t go quietly in this social media war.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images