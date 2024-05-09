The Boston Bruins obviously weren’t happy with their performance against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday night. But the Black and Gold aren’t about to let it marinate.

Immediately after the Panthers tied the series with a 6-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena, Bruins captain Brad Marchand, goaltender Jeremy Swayman and star forward David Pastrnak told reporters it was time to turn the page.

“We have so much belief in this room,” Swayman said after he was pulled in the third period, as seen on NESN. “We learn from it, and move on. We’re gonna stay even-keeled in this room. And, again, the belief that we have in one another, in this team, with this city, there’s not much that’s gonna phase us. That’s what we’re excited about. And next up is Friday. We can’t wait.”

Pastrnak, similar to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, mentioned how the group did its job by taking one of two on the road. Not even Pastrnak’s third-period bout against Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk made him think otherwise.

“Two games are done, we stole one, going back home we have to focus on Game 3,” Pastrnak said, as seen on NESN. “It was one of those games, but as I said, you have to have short memories after wins in playoffs, you have to have it after these kind games, too. We’re going back home, and we have to focus on Game 3.”

Marchand added: “This time of year it doesn’t matter if you win in overtime or you get blown out. You got to reset and get ready for the next one. That’s what we’ll do.”

The Bruins return to TD Garden for Game 3 on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.