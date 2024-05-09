Neither Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery nor David Pastrnak seemed to appreciate the extra punches thrown by Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk during a third-period bout in Boston’s 6-1 defeat on Wednesday night.

But Montgomery does not anticipate any of the 12 third-period misconducts will carry over into Game 3. Heightened competitiveness and physicality, maybe, but it’s difficult to imagine anything like 148 penalty minutes being served at TD Garden on Friday night.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any spillover to next game,” Montgomery told reporters after Boston’s Game 2 loss at Amerant Bank Arena, per the team.

“These are two teams that are rivals, that played each other last year, playing each other this year. It’s going to be a series.”

Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, specifically, expressed similar sentiments. Pastrnak, who stepped up to Tkachuk’s challenge, and Marchand, who went at Brandon Montour after a third-period goal, indicated they would turn the page.

“It’s not a big deal,” Marchand told reporters.

The Bruins return to TD Garden for Game 3 on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.