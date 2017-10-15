Jets Have Touchdown Overturned By Bizarre, Controversial Call Vs. Patriots

The New York Jets are scratching their heads right now.

Trailing the New England Patriots 24-14 in the fourth quarter, Jets quarterback Josh McCown hit Austin Seferian-Jenkins for what appeared to be a touchdown.

But the officials gathered to review the play, and they determined the Jets tight end lost control of the ball and fumbled out of the end zone, giving the Patriots the ball on a touchback.

And everyone was left baffled by the call, as Seferian-Jenkins appeared to have possession of the ball when he landed out of bounds.

This #Jets TD was overturned by the refs after review. Ruling was he fumbled out of bounds into the end zone. Huh?pic.twitter.com/jECoroL1ia — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2017

We really don’t know how to describe the rationale behind the call, but we’re the Patriots will take it without question.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images