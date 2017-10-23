Local Man Facing Criminal Charges In Crash That Injured Harvey Langi, Wife

The lives of Harvey Langi and his wife were put in serious danger, and there could be repercussions for the man responsible.

Kevin M. Conroy, a 25-year-old resident of Millis, Mass., faces multiple criminal charges for his role in an Oct. 13 car crash in Foxboro that seriously injured the New England Patriots linebacker and his wife, Foxboro police chief William Baker revealed Monday, via the Boston Herald.

Conroy was charged with possession of a Class E substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lane violation and possession of an open container of alcohol. Per Baker, Conroy had “the pain medication Gabapentin, anti-psychotic Quetipine and muscle relaxant Baclofen” with him in the car when he rammed into the back of Langi’s SUV at a high speed.

Conroy wasn’t arrested at the time of the crash but will appear in court at a later date, Baker said.

Langi suffered neck and back injuries from the incident and has missed New England’s last two games. He was released from a Rhode Island hospital last weekend, but his wife, Cassidy, still is hospitalized after suffering two hip fractures, broken ribs and possible internal bleeding.

