Patriots Rookie Tight End Questionable After Being Added To Injury Report

The New England Patriots might not have a third tight end Sunday when they take on the Carolina Panthers.

Patriots rookie Jacob Hollister was added to the injury report late Saturday with a hamstring injury. The tight end is questionable to play Week 4 against the Panthers.

Hollister has two catches for 24 yards in two games this season. He was a healthy scratch in the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hollister is third on the Patriots’ tight end depth chart behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.

The Patriots now have six players listed as questionable to play against the Panthers. Hollister joins offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Brandon King, cornerback Eric Rowe and wide receiver Matthew Slater. Running back Rex Burkhead is doubtful to play with a rib injury.

