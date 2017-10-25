Red Sox Wear Gordon Hayward’s Jersey, Show Support For Injured Celtics Star

Several Boston Red Sox players were in uniform Tuesday, but not the one baseball fans are used to.

A number of Red Sox took to social media to show support for Gordon Hayward, who suffered a gruesome ankle, lower-leg injury in the Boston Celtics’ season opener last week. The Sox donned Hayward’s No. 20 Celtics jersey and also sent along their well wishes following the star forward’s surgery.

Wishing @gdhayward a speedy and full recovery! 🙏 #GetWellGordon @celtics A post shared by Andrew Benintendi (@andrewbenintendi16) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

To a speedy and powerful recovery. Small setback, in order to make an amazing comeback! 🙏🏾 @gordonhayward pic.twitter.com/YzFBLeiG3H — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) October 25, 2017

Nothing but the best! Wishing you a healthy and full recovery! #GetWellGordon A post shared by Brock Holt (@brock_holt) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

#GetWellGordon A post shared by Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) on Oct 24, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

#RedSoxNation is behind you @gdhayward Wishing you a full and healthy recovery 🏀@Celtics #GetWellGordon #BostonStrong A post shared by Robby Scott (@robby_scott36) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

It’s safe to say Hayward has the full support of the city of Boston as he begins his recovery process.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Andrew Benintendi