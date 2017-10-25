Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Wear Gordon Hayward’s Jersey, Show Support For Injured Celtics Star

by on Tue, Oct 24, 2017 at 11:27PM
Several Boston Red Sox players were in uniform Tuesday, but not the one baseball fans are used to.

A number of Red Sox took to social media to show support for Gordon Hayward, who suffered a gruesome ankle, lower-leg injury in the Boston Celtics’ season opener last week. The Sox donned Hayward’s No. 20 Celtics jersey and also sent along their well wishes following the star forward’s surgery.

Wishing @gdhayward a speedy and full recovery! 🙏 #GetWellGordon @celtics

Nothing but the best! Wishing you a healthy and full recovery! #GetWellGordon

#GetWellGordon

#RedSoxNation is behind you @gdhayward Wishing you a full and healthy recovery 🏀@Celtics #GetWellGordon #BostonStrong

It’s safe to say Hayward has the full support of the city of Boston as he begins his recovery process.

