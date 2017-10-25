Red Sox Wear Gordon Hayward’s Jersey, Show Support For Injured Celtics Star

Several Boston Red Sox players were in uniform Tuesday, but not the one baseball fans are used to.
A number of Red Sox took to social media to show support for Gordon Hayward, who suffered a gruesome ankle, lower-leg injury in the Boston Celtics’ season opener last week. The Sox donned Hayward’s No. 20 Celtics jersey and also sent along their well wishes following the star forward’s surgery.
It’s safe to say Hayward has the full support of the city of Boston as he begins his recovery process.
Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Andrew Benintendi
