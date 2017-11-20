Bus Blocks Cameraman’s View Of Georgia Dome Demolition

A Weather Channel cameraman had a, let’s say unique, view of the Georgia Dome demolition this morning.

The iconic stadium in Atlanta was imploded this morning, and the process heavily covered by media outlets across the country. The Weather Channel was one of those outlets, and they got a nice setup for the action.

Or so they thought.

The most Atlanta thing to ever happen? MARTA bus parks right in front of The Weather Channel's Dome implosion shot 🤦 https://t.co/poMIDFwMe8 pic.twitter.com/MW9wwTU09I — AJC (@ajc) November 20, 2017

Understandably, the individual controlling the camera had a fit of pure, uninhibited rage when the bus neglected to move. But hey, at least the folks riding the bus on their morning commute were able to witness history.

Thumbnail Photo Via Screengrab.