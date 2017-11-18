Cavs Guard Dwyane Wade Releasing Five-Episode Reality Show On Facebook

If you thought the 2010-11 Miami Heat season felt like a reality show, then settle in. Reason being, one of the “Big Three” is getting a reality show.

According to Variety, current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade will be releasing a five-episode reality show and documentary called “BackCourt: Wade.” The series will be released on Facebook on Nov. 20, with new episodes being debuted each Monday.

“I hope by sharing some of these candid moments that it helps inspire others to follow their dreams, take risks, challenge yourself to get through life’s obstacles, and take the time to appreciate and enjoy the life you work so hard to build,” Wade said in a statement about the show.

As Variety points out, he is not the only athlete to have a reality show on Facebook. Most notably, the now ubiquitous (for better or worse) Ball family has a reality show on Facebook.

Thumbnail Photo Via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images