College Football Playoff Rankings 2017: Alabama, Georgia Outside Top Four

Teams that still have a chance to reach the top four of the 2017 College Football Playoff rankings have one more week to prove themselves to the committee.
The penultimate CFP rankings were released Tuesday on ESPN. The final rankings will be unveiled Sunday, giving the committee time to analyze Saturday’s conference championships and make a final determination of which four schools will participate in the playoff.
Two conference title games in particular basically will serve as quarterfinals. The winner of Clemson versus Miami, ACC schools ranked No. 1 and No. 7, respectively, in the updated CFP standings, will almost certainly go to the playoff.
The same can be said for the SEC Championship Game, which pits No. 2 Auburn and against No. 6 Georgia. The winner of this matchup should be guaranteed a playoff berth as well.
Here’s the top 10 of the updated College Football Playoff rankings.
1. Clemson (11-1)
2. Auburn (10-2)
3. Oklahoma (11-1)
4. Wisconsin (12-0)
5. Alabama (11-1)
6. Georgia (11-1)
7. Miami (10-1)
8. Ohio State (10-2)
9. Penn State (10-2)
10. USC (10-2)
Thumbnail photo via John Reed/USA TODAY Sports Images
