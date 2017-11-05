College Football

Did LSU-Alabama Broadcaster Really Drop This NSFW Word On Live TV?

by on Sun, Nov 5, 2017 at 12:47PM
1,122

Who knew saying the word “hit” was so hard?

During the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s college football Week 10 game between No. 19 LSU and No. 1 Alabama, CBS broadcaster Gary Danielson was talking about Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan coming in for Danny Etling. Danielson tried his hardest to say that Etling “took a big hit” on the last drive, but what came out sounded sounded so, so different.

Check this out:

Whoops!

Listen, Danielson clearly suffered from just trying to emphasize the “h” too much. Still, we’re not quite sure how he arrived at such a blatant “sh” sound.

As for the game, the Crimson Tide wound up winning 24-10, as Bama improved to 9-0 on the season. With the loss, LSU dropped to 6-3.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team