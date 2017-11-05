Did LSU-Alabama Broadcaster Really Drop This NSFW Word On Live TV?

Who knew saying the word “hit” was so hard?
During the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s college football Week 10 game between No. 19 LSU and No. 1 Alabama, CBS broadcaster Gary Danielson was talking about Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan coming in for Danny Etling. Danielson tried his hardest to say that Etling “took a big hit” on the last drive, but what came out sounded sounded so, so different.
Check this out:
Whoops!
Listen, Danielson clearly suffered from just trying to emphasize the “h” too much. Still, we’re not quite sure how he arrived at such a blatant “sh” sound.
As for the game, the Crimson Tide wound up winning 24-10, as Bama improved to 9-0 on the season. With the loss, LSU dropped to 6-3.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
