Here’s Why Herm Edwards Believes Tom Brady Isn’t Close To Retiring

At age 40, Tom Brady has many people wondering when he’s going to call it quits.

The New England Patriots quarterback has shown no signs of slowing down, though, as he currently leads the NFL in passing yards and is third in touchdowns. While many assumed Brady would be hanging it up soon, the Patriots’ decision to trade backup Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday signals that Brady plans to be leading New England for at least a few more seasons.

Brady’s skills appear to be as sharp as ever, but some people, most notably ESPN’s Max Kellerman, believe that the star signal-caller is going “fall off a cliff” soon.

Herm Edwards, however, doesn’t buy into that idea.

The former New York Jets coach went on Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take” and said he has full faith in Brady’s skills holding up for a few more years.

“Hey Max, you forget about one thing,” Edwards said. “That’s not Tom Brady, that’s Captain America. He’s different. He’s different and sometimes history proves us all wrong. And I think this guy, this guy is a guy who wants to prove history wrong. We’ve seen it before. We’ve seen it before.”

The five-time Super Bowl champion arguably is the greatest quarterback to play the game, and he hasn’t given any reason to doubt that he can play well into his 40s.

