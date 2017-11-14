Jaylen Brown For Senate? Counting Crows Frontman Weighs In On Celtics Star

Jaylen Brown is enjoying a fantastic sophomore season for the Boston Celtics, but he could make his mark on something more impactful when his NBA career is over.

The 21-year-old forward is very intelligent and also aware of current issues we face as a nation. He’s very well spoken and clearly puts a lot of thought into his comments. After all, he did go to the academic powerhouse of the University of California at Berkeley, even if it was just for one season of college basketball.

Could Brown take his talents to the United States senate at some point? American rock band Counting Crows, or at least someone with access to its verified Twitter account, brought up an interesting story involving Brown on Sunday.

The first time I hung out with Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO he was an 18 or 19yr old freshman. My first thought was he should forget wasting time in the NBA and just run for the Senate. But then I remembered Bill Bradley and thought…(shrug) why not just do it all? — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) November 13, 2017

Bill Bradley played 10 years for the New York Knicks and won two championships with them in 1970 and 1973 as part of a Hall of Fame career. He later served three terms as the U.S. senator from New Jersey.

Who knows if Brown has any plans on entertaining a career in politics, but if he did, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

