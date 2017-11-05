NBA Rumors: Celtics Won’t Deal First-Rounder For Sixers’ Jahlil Okafor

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers might disagree on the value of Jahlil Okafor.

The Celtics have expressed plenty of interest in the Sixers big man, who wants out of Philly no matter what it takes. Philly appears willing to accommodate Okafor’s request, but it’s possible the price it has in mind won’t resonate with Boston, according to the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

“The Celtics have long held interest in Okafor, but as more of a project than an immediate contributor,” Washburn reported Saturday. “Boston is also not willing to part with a first-round pick for Okafor.”

Washburn didn’t specify whether the Sixers actually have requested a first-round pick for Okafor, or which of Boston’s first-round picks — it has several future first-rounders from other teams — they would want.

Still, considering Okafor was the third-overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and is just 21 years old, it’s pretty crazy to think a team isn’t willing to part with a first-rounder to obtain him.

It’s not all that surprising, however.

While Okafor’s abilities in the post have been evident since his days at Duke, he’s done little to evolve his game since averaging 17.5 points and seven rebounds per game as a rookie. Okafor’s points-per-game dropped to 11.8 last season, and his rebounding numbers fell to just 4.8 per game.

He’s played in just one game this season, scoring 10 points to go along with nine rebounds.

