Patriots Injury Report: Three Players Didn’t Practice, Four Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — Don’t expect to see New England Patriots starting wide receiver Chris Hogan, defensive tackle Malcom Brown or offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.

Hogan, Brown and Cannon didn’t participate in practice Wednesday after the Patriots’ Week 9 bye week. They also weren’t spotted at practice Tuesday.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report after Wednesday’s practice.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

DT Malcom Brown (ankle)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola (knee)

CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle)

DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

The Patriots will stay in Colorado Springs all week after their Week 10 matchup with the Broncos before leaving for their Week 11 game against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City next Saturday. That means players who miss Week 10 might not make the trip altogether and also miss Week 11.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images