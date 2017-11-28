Rahal Letterman Lanigan First Entrant In Jaguar’s Formula E Support Series

There will be two IndyCar teams involved in Formula E starting in Season 5.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has become the first team to sign up for the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, Jaguar announced Tuesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Formula E series will be comprised of 20 all-electric race cars, based on the I-Pace crossover, and is scheduled to begin December 2018.

Bobby Rahal acknowledged his team, which is co-owned by former talk show host David Letterman, has no prior experience running electric powertrains. But the Indianapolis 500 winner still is enthusiastic about joining the first production-based electric championship sanctioned by the FIA.

“Certainly electric power is relatively new in motorsport, but being at the forefront of the technological advancement made possible by testing on the racetrack that can transfer over into production cars is exciting for us,” Rahal said in a statement. “To be able to contribute in some small way in the testing and development of electric vehicles that ultimately will provide more options for consumers is something to be proud of.”

RLL will join Andretti Autosport as the only two American outfits involved in FE.

Andretti has been competing in the single-seater series since its inception in 2014. Through the first three seasons, Andretti has utilized 10 different drivers, including its reigning Red Bull Global Rallycross champion, Scott Speed, and the late Justin Wilson.

Thumbnail photo via Jaguar