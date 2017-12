Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone are in their first years as managers, but they certainly are familiar with the rivalry they now are involved in.

Both of their respective teams are hoping to make some major moves during the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings, with the Red Sox looking to add an impact bat, especially after the Yankees’ acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton.

To hear more from both skippers, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.