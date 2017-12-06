Between The Tackles: How Patriots’ Defense Proved Everyone Wrong

It would have been nearly impossible to predict the New England Patriots’ defensive turnaround three weeks into the season when they were ranked dead last in points allowed.

Fast forward 11 weeks, and the Patriots’ defense suddenly ranks ninth, allowing just 18.6 points per game. They had their most dominant performance of the season Sunday when they let up just three points to the Buffalo Bills. So, how are they doing it?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed the Patriots’ defense, which was without top pass rusher Trey Flowers in Week 13, in this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the full show above.

