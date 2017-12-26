Eagles Vs. Raiders Ending Wreaks Havoc On Betting Markets, Fantasy Leagues

The Philadelphia Eagles denied some gamblers Christmas cheer Monday night while doling it out to others.

Having entered their Week 16 game against the Oakland Raiders as nine-point favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, the Eagles seemed destined not to cover the spread with just under 30 seconds remaining in the contest and Philadelphia leading 13-10.

But the Eagles recovered Oakland’s failed lateral play and ran it back for a touchdown in the final seconds of the game, giving them a 19-10 lead.

Those who bet on the Eagles to cover the nine-point spread were golden, while others who took the Eagles as 9.5 or 10-point favorites, the spread other sportsbooks offered, were sweating.

After scoring the touchdown, Eagles coach Doug Pederson opted to have quarterback Nick Foles kneel to end the game, instead of kicking the extra point. The final score represented a losing proposition for those who thought the Eagles would win by 10 or even 9.5 points.

Fantasy football players also felt the effect of the Eagles’ late score. Many leagues held their championship games in Week 16, and those who had the Eagles’ defense picked up extra points in the final moments of the last week of the game. Perhaps that score was the difference between fantasy-football glory and a near-miss for some.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images