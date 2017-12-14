F1 To Review Whether It Should Stop Having ‘Grid Girls’ At Races

Formula One is considering making a pretty significant change to its pre-race ceremonies.
F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn told BBC Radio 5 that Liberty Media is reviewing whether it should get rid of “grid girls.”
The female models serve as a promotional team, holding signs with drivers numbers near their respective grid spots. Many F1 fans’ issue with the “grid girls,” unlike NASCAR fans’ complaints about the “Monster Energy Girls” — which pertained more to their outfits — is the fact that they are some of the only visible females during F1 broadcasts.
“We’re trying to respect all parties,” Brawn said. “There’s a lot of people respect the tradition of the grid girls and there’s people who feel that it has become a bit dated, so we’re addressing that.”
Brawn said Liberty Media will talk to people throughout the sport before deciding what will be the best course of action.
Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Racing
Powered by WordPress.com VIP