F1 To Review Whether It Should Stop Having ‘Grid Girls’ At Races

Formula One is considering making a pretty significant change to its pre-race ceremonies.

F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn told BBC Radio 5 that Liberty Media is reviewing whether it should get rid of “grid girls.”

The female models serve as a promotional team, holding signs with drivers numbers near their respective grid spots. Many F1 fans’ issue with the “grid girls,” unlike NASCAR fans’ complaints about the “Monster Energy Girls” — which pertained more to their outfits — is the fact that they are some of the only visible females during F1 broadcasts.

“We’re trying to respect all parties,” Brawn said. “There’s a lot of people respect the tradition of the grid girls and there’s people who feel that it has become a bit dated, so we’re addressing that.”

"It's part of tradition – fast cars and fast girls" – @danielricciardo "I don't want my daughter aspiring to wear lycra" – Stuart Pringle, @SilverstoneUK managing director Is it time to get rid of #F1's 'grid girls'? https://t.co/Ud8yoO1AQJ pic.twitter.com/DaS6YHjpzG — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) December 14, 2017

Brawn said Liberty Media will talk to people throughout the sport before deciding what will be the best course of action.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Racing