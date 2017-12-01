Message On Tennessee’s Rock Mocks School As Browns Of College Football

The University of Tennessee’s coaching search has been a complete and utter failure, and their fans know it.
Tennessee fired athletic director John Currie on Friday, after a tumultuous week that saw the Volunteers reportedly agree to a deal with Greg Schiano to become head coach only to back out following backlash from fans and boosters.
As reports began to surface Friday that Currie was primed to hire Washington State head coach Mike Leach, but the university wouldn’t allow it.
The Vols have churned through just about every possible name on the market, and apparently, that has some Rocky Top faithful feeling like the Cleveland Browns.
Well, that’s certainly fitting, as the Volunteers’ search has been a complete circus along the lines of the NFL’s sorriest franchise.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam also went to Tennessee so it’s an apt comparison.
Thumbnail photo via Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP