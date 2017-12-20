Mike Golic Has Interesting Take On Bill Belichick-Alex Guerrero Rift

There’s some drama going on with the New England Patriots, as The Boston Globe reported Wednesday that Tom Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, has been banned from the team plane and had his sideline privileges revoked.

The reason for the rift remains unknown as Bill Belichick skirted questions about his relationship with Brady and Guerrero on Wednesday, while Patriots president Jonathan Kraft dismissed the rift entirely.

While some sports commentators believe this was Belichick putting Brady “in his place,” ESPN’s Mike Golic had an interesting take on the reason for Guerrero’s sudden exile.

“We don’t know what brought this to a head this year, but maybe part of it could be that now a lot of the roster is seeing this guy, and basically not dealing with the medical staff for the Patriots, who have complained to Bill Belichick about this,” Golic said Wednesday on “Golic and Wingo.”

“So this guy was giving all this access, and now it was all pulled away,” Golic continued. “And this guy comes with a little bit (of controversy) as well. Massachusetts state regulators stepped in when he began doing business with Tom Brady. As far as practicing physical therapy, was he doing it without a license? He was sanctioned by federal regulators for falsely presenting himself as a medical doctor. Deceptively promoting nutritional supplements, according to government records a while ago. He has a little bit of a history as well.

“So this was something that was accepted (by the Patriots), that was going on. Maybe it grew too big. Maybe there were too many players other than Tom Brady and it put a wedge between Guerrero and the actual medical staff. I don’t know, I’m just trying to surmise what may have been going on here to lead to Bill Belichick basically saying ‘alright dude, you’re done.'”

Interesting.

Unfortunately, knowing the Patriots, we probably never will know Belichick’s full reason for stripping Guerrero of his privileges.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images