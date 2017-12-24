NFL Rumors: Patriots’ James White, Chris Hogan Not Expected To Play Bills

The once-full New England Patriots running back stable reportedly will become shallow Sunday.

Patriots running back James White (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) are not expected to play Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (knee) and defensive tackle Alan Branch (knee) were ruled out Friday.

That leaves the Patriots with Dion Lewis, Mike Gillislee and Brandon Bolden at running back. Bolden, mostly a special-teamer, has just two carries on the season.

The Patriots are left with Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt and Matthew Slater at wide receiver.

Gillislee has been a healthy scratch for six straight weeks. He could see a significant workload against the Bills, his former team.

