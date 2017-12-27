Nick Wright Floats Crazy Theory On James Harrison Signing With Patriots

The New England Patriots signed veteran linebacker James Harrison on Tuesday in a move that probably made many Pittsburgh Steelers fans want to pull their hair out. After all, Harrison, who recently was cut by the Steelers, spent 14 of his 15 seasons with Pittsburgh, earning five Pro Bowl selections and winning two Super Bowls.

But what if this is all part of some elaborate plan by the Steelers to gather intel on the Patriots, who they could wind up facing in the AFC Championship Game?

That’s the outlandish theory Nick Wright presented Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First” while discussing Harrison, who he labeled Pittsburgh’s “double agent.”

The Steelers plotted to cut James Harrison so he could act as a double agent when the Pats signed him. @getnickwright presents his theory pic.twitter.com/0QP45qEmxu — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 27, 2017

Of course, this theory isn’t just crazy. It also flies in the face of the idea the Patriots signed Harrison to gain information on the Steelers and/or in anticipation of a potential playoff matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, against whom the 39-year-old pass rusher has performed well in the past.

Thus, former NFL coach Eric Mangini had the appropriate response to Wright’s theory, which one can only assume was presented partly in jest: “I think we need to get your coffee tested for either drugs or alcohol, because obviously there’s something affecting your thinking.”

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images